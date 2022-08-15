HONOLULU (KHON2) — Students will move into the dorms at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa starting Monday, Aug. 15.

The move-in days expected to have the most traffic are Tuesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

UH reported the east-bound lane on Dole Street, fronting Johnson Hall, will be coned off to assist with unloading.

Any students living at Kahawai and Hale Laulima may go up the East-West Road and be queued in the residence hall driveway.

There are about 3,500 students moving onto the campus.