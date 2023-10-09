HONOLULU (KHON2) — A TikTok challenged is believed to have motivated a drive-by shooting on Dole Street Sunday, leaving Honolulu Police and UH Manoa’s Department of Public Safety on high alert.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The University said it was brought to their attention that the incident was likely related to a TikTok challenge that has drawn law enforcement’s attention nationwide.

The challenge involves plastic pellets being shot from airsoft-type guns to hit unsuspecting individuals.

“It uses compressed air that shoots out the projectile that is normally a little plastic pellet but those things come out at a lot of velocity and can really hurt,” said Master Trainer of SMARTrainingHI Raymond Craig.

While not lethal, the two students shot still had to be treated for minor injures on their arms and legs.

UH Manoa said they take this very seriously and consider it an extremely dangerous activity.

“This isn’t a live weapon, but it could very easily be mistaken as one. If an officer happened to be nearby or you get stopped cause it was called in, or you point this at an officer, there will be consequences,” added Craig.

Witnesses claim they saw a dark-colored SUV fleeing the scene, but they couldn’t remember much else.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Anyone with information is encouraged to notify UH Manoa Department of Public Safety (DPS) at (808) 956-6911 or the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) at 911.