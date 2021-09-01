UH Mānoa ranked in top 2% of universities, colleges worldwide

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Mānoa was recognized for its research and academic excellence in the 2022 Times Higher Education World University Rankings list.

UH Mānoa ranked as number 63 in the United States out of about 4,000 total colleges and universities across the nation, according to the list.

Additionally, officials said UH Mānoa was placed in the 251–300 tier internationally, which is among the top 2% in the world.

“Global rankings play a major role in the decision making process for prospective students and parents. UH Mānoa’s place in the 2022 Times Higher Education World University Rankings assures our students that they chose an institution that excels globally in academics and research,” UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno said. “This recognition is just one example of the outstanding work demonstrated by our students, faculty and staff.”

Officials reported ranking criteria included 13 performance indicators in five categories: teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.

To view the 2022 Times Higher Education World University Rankings click here.