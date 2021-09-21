UH Manoa ranked in the top 50 in the west region for academic excellence

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i at Manoa is recognized for academic excellence and student experience in the 2022 Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education U.S. college rankings, released on Sept. 21.

According to UH, about 800 of the nation’s 2,700 four-year institutions were deemed eligible for the rankings.

UH ranked in No. 244 overall and No. 49 in the west region. The rankings were based on four categories which consist of outcomes, resources, engagement, and environment.

“We appreciate this recognition from the Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education,” UH Manoa Provost Michael Bruno said. “UH Manoa’s standing in these rankings solidifies our position as one of the experience.”

For more information, visit the Manoa Institutional Research Office website.