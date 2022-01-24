UH Manoa ranked best college in state according to new study

HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Hawaii at Manoa is ranked the best college in the state of Hawaii according to Niche.

Niche recently ranked the best colleges in America based on academics, financial and student life data from the U.S. department of Education.

UH Manoa was rated on different criteria like academics, athletics, diversity, professors, location, student life, and more.

According to Niche, admissions is fairly competitive and popular majors include Psychology, Kinesiology and Exercise Science and Communications.

The university was established in 1907 and is the largest and oldest of the UH campuses. Manoa offers hundreds of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees.

