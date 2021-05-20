UH Mānoa provides moped and motor vehicle theft prevention tips following string of crimes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Mānoa has experienced a string of vehicle thefts and attempted vehicle thefts on campus in recent weeks.

According to university’s Department of Public Safety (DPS), a moped was stolen from lower campus near the athletic fields, and a golf cart was recently stolen from Zone 4 parking lot.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

During the past month, three attempted vehicle thefts were also reported.

One incident involved a motorcycle parked at Waʻahila Faculty Apartments; another involved a vehicle that was parked with the windows rolled down on Dole Street in front of the same apartment complex. In both of cases, the suspect tampered with the ignition but was unsuccessful.

DPS said the third theft attempt involved a moped parked at Hale Aloha Lokelani moped racks. Police caught the suspect in the act of cutting a lock, however, he fled the scene. The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, who was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, dark pants, a light colored face mask, and a white backpack with green and blue pattern.

Click here to see a photo of the suspect.

DPS provided the following moped and motor vehicle prevention tips:

Use a solid steel lock with a heavy chain that cannot easily be cut or removed from your moped. For bikes, it’s recommended to use at least two heavy locks on the frame, both tires and seat. Be sure that locks or chains cannot be lifted over the seat or handlebar area when locked. Remove any unsecured accessories and personal items from your bike or moped before leaving.

The bike or moped should be secured to an immovable object since they are light and easy to lift, so it is important that it is locked to a rack so it is not as easy to take. Remember to do this even if you utilize bike cage parking.

Park your vehicle, bike or moped in a secured, well-lit, and legal area. Always lock your vehicle, bike, or moped properly, even if leaving it unattended for just a few minutes. Do not leave valuables inside a vehicle or unattended, especially if they are in open view.

Do not leave keys in or near your vehicle, or attach a spare key to the vehicle. Do not tag your keys with your address or license plate number. Lock your vehicle and close all windows every time you leave your vehicle. Always double-check your door handle to ensure that it is locked.

If your vehicle is equipped with an alarm system, activate it each time you leave the vehicle.

Don’t park your vehicle, bike or moped in the same location every time, or leave it unattended for days at a time — thieves notice patterns. If you live on campus, DPS recommends checking in on your bike, moped, or vehicle daily.

To avoid a citation or tow on campus, park in a designated parking area and ensure that you have a current parking permit.

If you plan to be gone for an extended period of time and don’t have a secure area to park, ask a friend or family member if they would be willing to store it while you are away.

Register your bike or moped with the City & County of Honolulu. Take a photo of your property, including the VIN or serial number, and keep it on your phone or in a safe place so you can find the information should your property be taken.

Call DPS at (808) 956-6911 or HPD at 911 if you observe any suspicious activity. Click here for more information on how to properly secure your moped, vehicle or bike.