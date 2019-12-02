UH Manoa on-time graduation rates rise

Breaking News
HONOLULU (KHON2) — More and more students are graduating college on time.

According to UH Manoa, the on-time graduation rate in 2019 reached a record high with 36.6 percent of students who enrolled in Fall 2015 graduating.

The six-year graduation rate reached a historic high of 60.5 percent which is slightly higher than the national average.

