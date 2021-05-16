UH Manoa offers new certificate program to help students entering media fields

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new certificate program from the University of Hawaii at Manoa (UHM) is offering undergraduate students a chance to develop skills in media fields.

The Creative Computational Media Certificate Program includes video game and e-sports design, digital film production and new media theatre and dance performance.

To earn the certificate, students must complete 18 credits from a list of required and elective courses in all four departments with a 2.5 minimum grade point average.

All UHM undergraduate students are invited to enroll in the program.

The University says the certificate will empower students with computer-savvy skills and prepare them for careers in the media industry.

For more information about the program, visit their website.