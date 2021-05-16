UH Manoa offers new certificate program to help students entering media fields

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: University of Hawaii at Manoa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new certificate program from the University of Hawaii at Manoa (UHM) is offering undergraduate students a chance to develop skills in media fields.

The Creative Computational Media Certificate Program includes video game and e-sports design, digital film production and new media theatre and dance performance.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

To earn the certificate, students must complete 18 credits from a list of required and elective courses in all four departments with a 2.5 minimum grade point average.

All UHM undergraduate students are invited to enroll in the program.

The University says the certificate will empower students with computer-savvy skills and prepare them for careers in the media industry.

For more information about the program, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories