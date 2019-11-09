UH Manoa Nursing earns maximum 10-year reaccreditation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education has reaccredited the baccalaureate (BS), master’s (MS), and doctor of nursing practice (DNP) degree programs through 2029.

As of fall 2019, UH Manoa Nursing enrolls 205 undergraduate, 32 master’s, and 73 DNP students.

The comprehensive accreditation process included the completion of a rigorous self-study of the three degree programs followed by an on-site visit by a five member evaluation team on March 11-13, 2019.

In 2018, 100 percent of first-time BS and Graduate Entry Program in Nursing test takers passed the National Council Licensure Examination-RN exam required to practice as a registered nurse.

“This reaccreditation indicates that the programs continue to meet national standards for nursing education. It is a true testament to the commitment of our outstanding faculty, staff, students, and community partners” said Dean Mary G. Boland. “The school will continue to provide exceptional, nationally accredited and nationally ranked nursing education programs to ensure our Hawaii nursing workforce is sufficient and prepared to meet the evolving needs of our community.”

In 2019, the school ranked No. 56 for Best Master’s Nursing School and No. 81 for Best DNP Nursing School, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) is listed by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a nationally recognized accrediting agency.