UH Mānoa moving forward with $8.3M retrofit of Ching Athletics Complex

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Mānoa (UHM) is proceeding with an estimated $8.3 million project to retrofit the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in time to host the 2021 Rainbow Warrior football home season opener on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The Ching Athletics Complex has about 3,500 seats as of Friday, April 16, and is expected to accommodate up to 10,000 fans by the home season opener.

UHM officials say the retrofit includes adding grandstands to expand seating, creating hospitality suites to generate revenue, upgrading the scoreboard and game clocks and more. UHM President David Lassner said, the Athletics Department is working hard to get the project completed.

“The Athletics Department and the Office of Project Delivery are doing an amazing job in pulling together this complex project in such a short period of time. Although this was completely unexpected even 6 months ago, our team has risen to the challenge and we are seeing lots of excitement about playing Rainbow Warrior football on campus.” David Lasner, University of Hawaii at Mānoa president

A private funding campaign has been set up in addition to existing UHM capital improvement funds.

The retrofit project also includes adding six new press poxes, upgrading electrical and telecommunications systems for the press and instant replay, installing field goal netting, new concession capacity and temporary bathroom facilities.

The initial one-year estimate of $6 million was based on renting grandstand seats for $1.6 million per year. UHM officials said, “after getting a price to purchase the bleachers it became clear that would be financially advantageous over the minimum 3-year period planned for football.”

