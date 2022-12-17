HONOLULU (KHON2) — The long hours of study and preparation for the future, the camaraderie and memories accumulated, the copious amounts of junk foods and energy drinks consumed all led to the newest graduating class for the University of Hawai’i.

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa held its Fall 2022 graduation ceremony today, Dec. 17.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

More than 850 graduates along with supportive friends and family attended the commencement ceremony at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Sam Selbe who graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Travel Industry Management was thrilled to be stepping out into the world with his newly minted professional status.

“Glad to be in the new world. Going to be with family and just going to get a job. And, yeah, I am so excited to be done with all the crazy work,” said Selbe.

Brandy Namahoe graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance; and while she’s excited to see the end of this journey, she thinks she’ll probably return to university again soon.

“I’m very excited. I’m probably going to go back to get my Master’s Degree. So, I’ll have another graduation next year, again. My heart’s beating really fast. I’m really excited. I’m, like, ready to get out of here, honestly,” said Namahoe.

Miku Yamase also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Travel Industry Management. She is excited to begin a career that is globally focused.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“So, I really wanted to work for the airport. And, I would like to help a lot travelers from all over the country. I speak three languages, so I think this major is the best major for me,” said Yamase.