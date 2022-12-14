Closeup shot of the collegiate program of the year award (UH Manoa)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the University of Hawaii at Manoa, their esports program has been named the 2022 best collegiate esports program of the year by Esports Awards.

UH Manoa placed first out of 10 finalist institutions.

Sky Kauweloa at the Esports Awards in Las Vegas (UH Manoa)

The esports program started in 2019 and UH Manoa’s Valorant team is in the top four in the nation through 2022, according to UH.

Kevin Nguyen, Sky Kauweloa and Yugina Yun, a supporter from professional esports organization Gen.G. (UH Manoa)

A communication and information sciences Ph.D. graduate and head of the UH Mānoa Esports Task Force, Kauweloa has led the esports team since the start. He has transformed the program into the best in the nation in just two years, said UH.

You can visit the UH esports team’s Twitter and Discord pages for more information.