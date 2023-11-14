HONOLULU (KHON2) — The back-to-back collegiate esports champs of The University of Hawaii at Manoa need your help!

UH Manoa’s esports program has won the ‘program of the year’ award twice, and they are hoping to fill the bases, with lucky year three.

With your help – and votes – UH Manoa will win their third consecutive title.

They are among 15 finalists this year competing against other programs in North America.

The winner will be selected by an esports panel of experts (75%) and public vote (25%).

“UH esports is leading the charge around international and global esports in the collegiate level,” said UH Mānoa’s esports Program Director Nyle Sky Kauweloa. “We have students from across our system that are doing wonderful things at each of their campuses, and so for what we’re doing right now, the state should be very proud of what we’ve accomplished, not only in the fact that we attract very dedicated and excited students to the collegiate esports program, but we’re also establishing partnerships both domestically in the United States but also partnerships in East Asia.”

The program first began in 2019 and was the first higher education institution to host professional Overwatch League events.

UH Manoa’s Apex Legends team is recognized as one of the top in the nation.

The program sent several students to intern in South Korea with Gen.G, one of the largest esports companies in the world. UH Manoa has placed a major emphasis on the Women of Esports organization, which was created to increase inclusion in the esports program, and has launched a new team for the game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

“We put all this time into the program and to having our work shown, and people appreciate it,” said Tuan Jr. Pham, UH Manoa Valorant team lead. “It seems really cool and really fun to see how the program’s expanding.”

To vote for the esports team click here or click on the words vote in this story.

You can vote for the team until Nov. 20 and the winner will be announced at an event in Las Vegas on Nov. 28.

To visit the esports team’s X page click here.

To visit the esports team’s Discord page click here.