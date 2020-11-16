UH Manoa debuts incineration toilet on Coconut Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first state-of-the-art incineration toilet in Hawaii became operational on Nov. 15 at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB) on Coconut Island.

The toilet uses propane gas to burn both liquids and solids. It produces an ash that is oderless, free of pathogens and can be disposed of in the trash or used as compost.

The toilet can handle four uses per hour and the ash container only needs to be emptied once per week.

HIMB interim director Judy Lemus says that the device can be useful to those who live in rural areas.

“They look exactly like a regular toilet, and they can burn both solid and liquid waste and they’re excellent for areas in which you don’t have any other municipal connections.” judy lemus, hawaii institute of marine biology interim director

The toilet is a proof-of-concept collaboration between Wastewater Alternatives and Innovations, Cinderella Eco Group and HIMB.