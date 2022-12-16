HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i at Mānoa is hosting its Fall 2022 graduation ceremony for 850 newly minted professionals this Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

UHM wants residents and visitors to know that traffic will be a bit more delayed and backed up than usual on Saturday as this semester’s graduates take the stage.

The ceremony will begin with the graduates’ walk at 8:30 a.m. and is scheduled to end around 11:30 a.m.

Traffic is expected to be backed up on the H-1 on exits near the university in both directions. Also, there will be much heavier traffic flows on Dole Street, University Avenue and other roads leading from UHM’s campus