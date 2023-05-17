HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new $70 million, state-of-the-art learning center dormitory at UH Mānoa Is on track to open for the fall semester.

Construction is still underway for the two 60-story buildings.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

In addition to the single and double style dorm rooms, each floor will have a community kitchen; and there will be a café on the ground floor of the building.

There are more than $500,000 in scholarships available for students who choose to live at “Rise”. This Includes up to $6,000 for the Pace Leaders program.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Officials said the project will welcome its first student residents in August for the fall 2023 semester.