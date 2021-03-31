UH Manoa application deadline extended through July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thinking about going to college? The University of Hawaii at Manoa announced it will extend its fall 2020 deadline for prospective students to apply.

Prospective students are encouraged to apply now through July 31.

Those who may need student housing and financial assistance are encouraged to start the application processes as soon as possible, as awards are made on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Barring any unforeseen setbacks, the upcoming academic year will see the reopening of our beautiful campus and it’s amenities,” said UH Manoa Provost Michael Bruno. “This upcoming fall 2021 semester will be a transition semester, as we navigate from a primarily online environment towards a primarily in-person semester by spring 2022. We believe our approach will ensure that our students will learn in a safe, flexible and stimulating environment, inspired and informed by the world-class research, scholarship and creative work of our faculty and reinforced by stellar support services.”

The University says a new virtual student orientation is scheduled to launch on July 19 and will remain available until Aug. 2, to help incoming students navigate campus resources.

