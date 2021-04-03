UH law school ranks No.1 in nation for the most Asian students

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law has about 50% of its students that are Asian or Native Hawaiian.

The law school was listed as the best law school for Asian students in a survey.

The survey was publishes in preLaw Magazine in spring.

The law school also has 41.7% of the faculty that are minorities.

The magazine also gave UH law school an A for its international law program. The other schools that had an A were the Cardozo School of Law, Duke University, Fordham University, the University of Michigan and several others.

The article listed the school as one of the top 25 law schools for all clerkships as 23.2% of its graduates got a clerkship. The clerkship record puts Richardson 17th among an equally powerful list of schools whose students serve in the judiciary after graduation. The list included such schools as Stanford Law School, University of Chicago, University of Maryland and Rutgers Law School.