HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Hawaii at Manoa William S. Richardson School of Law has launched a new part-time, online program for students who want to earn a law degree.

The Hawaii Online JD Flex Program is 100% online and begins in fall 2023.

UH said the program would allow students to earn the same law degree as traditional students in as few as four years. Besides New York, which has yet to adopt ABA standards for distance education, students who take this program would be allowed to qualify to take the bar exam in every state.

Applications for the Hawaii Online JD Flex program are being accepted until June 1.

Prospective students may visit law.hawaii.edu or email onlinejd@hawaii.edu for more information.