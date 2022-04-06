HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Institute of Astronomy (IfA) at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa will hold its annual open house on Sunday, April 10, after taking a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The open house will take place from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. at its Manoa headquarters at 2680 Woodlawn Drive. You can participate in hands-on activities, a digital planetarium, makahiki games and view space-themed Lego creations.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Interstellar object ʻOumuamua discovered by UH astronomers

2020 Total solar eclipse. Courtesy: UH Manoa

“We look forward to helping inspire keiki to get excited about science,” said Doug Simons, IfA director. “The open house gives IfA the opportunity to directly connect with the community and highlight the world-class research and education program at work right here in the islands.”

Participants will get the chance to “Ask an Astronomer,” test drive robots and rovers and stroll through a scale model of the Solar System. There will also be telescopes on hand to observe the Sun and its spectrum. IfA astronomers will hold short presentations throughout the event.

April 10, known as Pōwehi Day, was proclaimed by Gov. David Ige in honor of the world’s very first image of a black hole captured by telescopes, including those on Maunakea. The name means embellished dark source of unending creation at the center, which was chosen by UH Hilo Hawaiian language professor, Larry Kimura.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

Organizers said admission and parking will be free for this fun event for the entire family. For more information head to the University of Hawai’i at Manoa website.