UH hosts virtual meeting on new Maunakea Master Plan draft

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A virtual meeting on the draft of a new Maunakea Master Plan will be hosted by the University of Hawaii on Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 5-7 p.m.

If you have a question about the plan, you need to email eforum@hawaii.edu before the forum, not after or during.

The meeting will be live streamed on you tube on the University of Hawaii channel.

UH Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship Executive Director Greg Chun will answer the questions that were emailed in.

The draft is 122 pages long, and it can be read here.

The public is invited to make comments on the plan on line by Tuesday, October 26, 2021 here. UH reminds you that your comment posted will become a government record so only share what you are willing for others to know.

Those comments will be taken into consideration, then if needed the draft will be amended then submitted to UH Board of Regents.

The UH Board of Regents may make additional changes before the plan is approved next year.