HONOLULU, HI — A 75-foot video board was unveiled today at the University of Hawaii’s football stadium, bringing heightened expectations of sell-out crowds to maintain the Rainbow Warriors’ standing in the top echelons of college football.

Significant changes are underway at the Ching Athletic Complex as the Rainbow Warriors gear up for their third football season at the facility. The stadium’s capacity has been increased from 9,000 to 15,000 seats, and the video board, now a towering 75-foot presence in the backdrop, was switched on for the first time Monday.

“I think it’s majestic,” said Craig Angelos, University of Hawaii Athletics Director. “This is the first time I’ve seen it on but it really adds to the stadium.”

The video board, originally from Aloha Stadium, was transported in 64 distinct parts and is part of a $30 million renovation project at the Ching Athletic Complex. This phase of the renovation includes the addition of 5,650 new seats this year, while the next phase will see the construction of a new track and soccer facility across the street. That is scheduled to begin in August of this year with a target completion date of the fall of 2024.

To retain its Division One status in the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision, the University of Hawaii must average 15,000 fans in attendance over a two-year period.

Angelos mentioned, “The size of the stadium is the biggest issue because we have to average 15,000 fans over a two-year period of time. Bringing all of these amenities to the table is going to help. We’ve got a lot of things planned to try and bring the 15,000 here but that’s clearly our biggest challenge.”

University of Hawaii’s Head Football Coach Timmy Chang shared, “We love when the fans are out there and they’re yelling. If we can get those metal bleachers rocking and loud, it’s going to bring more energy to our guys and they’ll play harder.”

Although these changes bring excitement, they represent a short-term solution ahead of the planned construction of the new Aloha Stadium, set for 2028. The state had previously spent $16 million on a request for proposals for the project before it was halted last year by then-Governor David Ige. It is anticipated that the state will enter into a contract with the successful developer in mid-2025.

Recently, a Hawaii delegation of lawmakers and the Stadium Authority took a trip to San Diego to attend a sports facilities conference and tour the newly constructed Snapdragon Stadium for San Diego State, aiming to glean insights about public-private partnerships for stadium financing.

“Consultants sometimes come off as a bad word, but they’re the experts,” said state Rep. Daniel Holt. “They know how these things work and we need to rely on them to shepherd us in the right direction.”

The 2023 home schedule kickoff is slated for September 1. Season tickets are currently on sale, with individual tickets going on sale starting August 14.