UH Hilo selected most diverse campus

The University of Hawai`i at Hilo has been named the most ethnically diverse campus among national universities by the U.S. News & World Report in its 2020 report of college rankings.

UH Hilo received a diversity index of 77%, followed by Rutgers University in New Jersey at 76% and the University of Nevada – Las Vegas at 75%.

“We are proud to serve such a diverse group of students,” noted Chancellor Bonnie D. Irwin. “The assets they bring to UH Hilo enrich our community and help us provide an inclusive, high-quality education for all of our students.”

Data was derived from each institution’s fall 2018 total undergraduate degree-seeking student body as reported to U.S. News & World Report. The diversity index indicates that on a scale of 0 to 1, the closer the number is to one, the more likely it is for students to run into others from a different ethnic group.

Students at UH Hilo in fall 2018 reported being 22.4% Asian, 36.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 22.5% white and 13.9% of two or more races.