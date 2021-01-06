UH Hilo launches podcast to share more about the Big Island

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Hilo started a podcast to help people learn more about Hawaii Island.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The podcast is called Ka Leo o ka Uluau and will be posted on the twice a month on the first and the 15th day of the month to Apple Podcasts and Spotify

The Kipuka Native Hawaiian Student Center and the Chancellor’s Office supported the efforts.

Listen to Ka Leo o ka Uluau: hilo.hawaii.edu/blog/kaleookauluau/.