UH Hilo hosting Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals

Expedition Dinosaur:Rise of the Mammals. Take 2

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Iconic dinosaurs from the Cretaceous Period, 66 million years ago is back for a limited time on the Big Island.

UH at Hilo is hosting Expedition Dinosaur: Rise of the Mammals, through May 27.

This is a fully interactive exhibit accompanied by a new special planetarium program called Dinosaurs of Antarctica.

The exhibition is developed by Stage Nine Exhibits, and focuses on the day before and the years following the massive extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs.

If interested in this exhibition, visitors will see everything from the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Ankylosaurus to Edmontosaurus.

The interactive features of the exhibit include a fossil scanner, asteroid experience, Jeep explorer activity and more.

You’ll have the option to learn about the asteroid impact that changed the world forever and discover the rise of mammals in the aftermath and recovery of Earth’s ecosystem.

Due to space limitations, they are holding timed admission tickets to see this exhibit and programs are strongly encouraged with an online reservation.