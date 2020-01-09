UH Hawaiian language play makes historic debut Off-Broadway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Hawaiian language production, “`Au`a `Ia: Holding On” performed as the featured opening act at an Off-Broadway festival.

The play captures pivotal moments in Hawaii’s history from the perspective of four students.

There were 35 cast members, four kumu, and four production technicians.

The performance was written and directed by UH Manoa Prof. Hailiʻōpua, debuted at Kennedy Theatre in September 2019 and is performed predominantly in Hawaiian.

The cast performed on Tuesday, January 7 and the group is next expected to perform on Thursday, January 9, and Friday, January 10, on the Lower East Side’s 4th Street Theater Community in New York City.

According to UH, this is the first time in UH’s history that a production has been selected to perform Off-Broadway and for four performances.