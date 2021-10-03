UH Foundation exceeds $80M fundraising goal for 10 UH campuses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i Foundation raised more than $100.2 million.

The money goes to all of UH’s campuses statewide.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

During this pandemic the foundation passed their $80 million fundraising goal. It raised more than $100.2 million.

They had more people who donated this year than last year. There are more than 19,000 people who donated. That’s an increase of 10%.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

Here are just some of the donations.