UH Foundation exceeds $80M fundraising goal for 10 UH campuses

JABSOM, Honolulu, January 3, 2021, COURTESY: JABSOM

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i Foundation raised more than $100.2 million.

The money goes to all of UH’s campuses statewide.

During this pandemic the foundation passed their $80 million fundraising goal. It raised more than $100.2 million.

They had more people who donated this year than last year. There are more than 19,000 people who donated. That’s an increase of 10%.

Here are just some of the donations.

  • HMSA Foundation donated $5 million for the UH medical school’s Learning Community Program.
  • Bank of Hawaii donated $5 million in a 10-year sponsorship. So now the Stan Sheriff Center will be known as the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
  • Harold K.L. Castle Foundation donated $2.3 million to students on the Windward side of the island so they could enroll in college.
  • King’s Hawaiian and others donated $1.1 million to the Culinary Institute of the Pacific at Diamond Head,
  • An anonymous donor gave $1 million for the A Hua Maila Endowed Scholarship for students enrolled in the Hawaiʻi Community College. The donation also support the E Huaka’i Professional Development Endowment which is for faculty, staff and student leaders.

