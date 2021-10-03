UH Foundation exceeds $80M fundraising goal for 10 UH campuses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i Foundation raised more than $100.2 million.
The money goes to all of UH’s campuses statewide.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
During this pandemic the foundation passed their $80 million fundraising goal. It raised more than $100.2 million.
They had more people who donated this year than last year. There are more than 19,000 people who donated. That’s an increase of 10%.
Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page
Here are just some of the donations.
- HMSA Foundation donated $5 million for the UH medical school’s Learning Community Program.
- Bank of Hawaii donated $5 million in a 10-year sponsorship. So now the Stan Sheriff Center will be known as the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
- Harold K.L. Castle Foundation donated $2.3 million to students on the Windward side of the island so they could enroll in college.
- King’s Hawaiian and others donated $1.1 million to the Culinary Institute of the Pacific at Diamond Head,
- An anonymous donor gave $1 million for the A Hua Maila Endowed Scholarship for students enrolled in the Hawaiʻi Community College. The donation also support the E Huaka’i Professional Development Endowment which is for faculty, staff and student leaders.