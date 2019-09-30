UH Football team aboard flight that turned around

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaiian Airlines flight with the UH football team on it had to turn around.

The FAA says an Airbus A330, traveling from San Francisco to Honolulu, experienced a pressurization issue approximately 25 minutes into the flight while at 38,000 feet.

The aircraft descended to 10,000 feet in about 10 minutes and diverted back to San Francisco.

The aircraft landed without incident at 10:49 a.m. PDT.

UH Football twitter says the team was rebooked on another flight. They will land around 5 p.m.