UH football players make appearance to sign autographs at Pearlridge Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Feb. 13, University of Hawaii football fans had the opportunity to meet their favorite players after several team members made an appearance at the Hawaii Sportscards and Collectibles Show at the Pearlridge Center.

“It’s just good to give back to the community, the kids, you know. We were all once this age, so you know looking up to these guys. So, I’m happy we are able to give back,” said UH wide receiver Jonah Panoke

The team members said that after a difficult two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was nice to head out into the community and thank them for their support.

UH linebacker Isaiah Tufaga said, “I think the past two years we kind of missed out on getting to know our fans, and also promoting ourselves, and promoting our teams, the home team.”

They are also excited about spring camp with UH football’s new head coach Timmy Chang and his staff.

“You know it is another emphasis that was brought in by Coach Chang. You know to respect the land and respect the people here. I feel like we are on our way there,” said Penei Pavihi, a UH linebacker.