UH football player Colt Brennan celebration of life to be held in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A celebration of life for UH football player Colt Brennan was scheduled for March 20 at 8 a.m. on Waikiki Beach near the Duke’s statue.

He passed away May 2021 at the age of 37 due to an accidental overdose.

The family launched the Colt Brennan Legacy Fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation.

The fund will support causes that Brennan cared about such as UH athletics and youth sports.

It will also go toward organizations that advocate and provide resources for those struggling with mental health and addiction issues.