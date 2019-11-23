UH football looking for a historic win against Aztecs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The UH Rainbow Warriors are looking to make history Saturday night, November 23, when they face San Diego State at Aloha Stadium.

With a win, they will then play for a mountain west conference championship for the first time.

Without a doubt, it is the biggest game of the year. Football fans say it is the biggest game in more than a decade.

Turnout has been less than stellar so far at UH home games. With a trip to the conference championship on the line, the rainbow warriors have a chance to rewrite history.

“Since the inception of the Mountain West Conference, Hawaii has not had the opportunity to play for a championship if they win this game against San Diego State they will be playing for the Mountain West Conference championship,” said COVER2 Sports Co-Host Rich Miano.

Miano says he’d love the fans to show up and give the bows a true home-field advantage.

“It really helps Hawaii’s offense when they’re quiet. It really helps Hawaii’s defense when they’re loud and the enthusiasm, the adrenaline players walk into that stadium. It’s iconic,” he said.

Ticket holders have concerns about water pressure in the bathrooms in the upper section, the yellow seats. Stadium officials say parts to fix the problem are not ready. So they’re asking fans to avoid using the bathrooms in the upper section during peak time, before the game, halftime, and post-game.

“If they do use it during the peak time and the water pressure drops, again they can still use the restroom. Flushing may be intermittent or it might not be a hard flush,” said Stadium Deputy Manager Ryan Andrews.

Andrews says fans can also come down and use the bathrooms in the lower section. The stadium is also bringing in restroom trailers and portable sinks.

As far as parking, stadium officials say it’s best to arrive early to make sure you get a spot in the stadium.

“I can tell you that the last hour before kickoff, it’s busy,” said Andrews. “So let’s say it’s a six o’clock kickoff like it is tomorrow, definitely arrive before five o’clock.”

There are alternate parking sites at Leeward Community College, Radford High School, and Stadium Marketplace.