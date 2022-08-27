HONOLULU (KHON2) — The crowd at the Clarence T.C Ching Complex were pumped and ready to go, most of them wearing green, keeping with the everything green theme. And about 2,000 fans were given green light sticks to cheer on the ‘Bows.

The fans, the food, the fun. The Rainbow Warriors Football season kicked-off with its first sold out crowd since 2007. And the first ever sold out game in the new stadium.

“It’s been awesome,” UH fan Mike Viernes said. “Everybody’s excited to have a sold out stadium. Chang is back and the brotherhood has been awesome for the program. We haven’t seen this excitement since June Jones took over right, this is awesome.”

The pre-game ‘Bows fest celebration is exactly what die hard fans like Viernes had been waiting for.

“I hope they continue to do this,” Viernes explained. “This is what kind of just brings everything together because the two games we had last year was kind of lacking. This is awesome excited!”

“It’s packed, its a lot of energy,” said fan Karina Suzuki. “We see a lot of college students here so its a lot of fun. A lot of aunties and uncles still here. So it’s really good to be here.”

There was a fun zone for the keiki and a special performance by The Green in the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

“It’s a really good feeling because you get pumped up for the game and then you watch our brotherhood play out their hearts on the field so it’s really cool,” said die-hard ‘Bows fan and UH Manoa student Daisy Tuulaupua.

But the most important thing fans were looking forward to seeing a win by the Warriors.

“We hope they win, it would be a good start for Timmy Jack Chang is a coach,” explained Ewa Beach resident Tony Kalili.

If you want to support the Rainbow Warriors in their game against Western Kentucky on September 3, make sure to get your tickets.

I’m told they’re going fast and start at $30.