Joining us in-studio is Chris Lee, founder and director of the University of Hawaii Academy for Creative Media System. He talks about the opportunities statewide at UH’s campuses and about the new student production center at UH West Oahu. The creative sector already accounts for nearly 54,000 jobs in Hawaii, and Lee said more infrastructure could help turn it into a billion-dollar sector.
