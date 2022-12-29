HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new tool to help save lives.

The University of Hawaii’s Pacific Disaster Center developed a “Model of Models” or “MoM” which is used to help predict floods.

Using data from ground models and satellites to predict the risk of flooding, up to 72 hours in advance.

The reading provides information about the potential flood that was not available to us before, according to UH.

PDC Deputy Executive Director Chris Chiesa said, “Until now, comprehensive global flood early warnings have not been possible. Either due to limitations in hydrologic monitoring networks, forecast models, or expertise to operate and widely disseminate their results, especially in small and vulnerable countries. MoM will be a game changer.”

MoM is available for free through the “Disaster Alert” app.