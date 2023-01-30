HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whether you are a student coming out of high school or someone who wants to switch careers, UH Community Colleges are offering free job training.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The University of Hawaii Community Colleges partnered with businesses across Hawaii to launch a 35-million-dollar initiative called Good Jobs Hawaii.

Keala Peters with the Chamber of Commerce said, “It’s a chance to put our young people especially those from underserved communities on career pathways to economic stability and mobility.”

The training will help get residents into careers that are in high demand, pay well and offer good benefits.

“Our goal is to train 10,000 Hawaii residents for good jobs within the next three years. And, we’re taking lessons learned from our work with the HANA Career Pathways program Oahu Back to work, which are now a part of Good Jobs Hawaii along with our most recent grant from the United States economic development agency.” David Lassner, University of Hawaii president

More than 70 businesses have already committed, and more are encouraged to sign up as well.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“The high demand sectors we’ve identified so far, in which we have sector partners arranged include healthcare, clean energy in skilled trades, technology, and creative industries,” said David Lassner.