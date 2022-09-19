HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i Honolulu Community College invites the public to book appointments for affordable self-care services on campus at its cosmetology salon which gives students the skills they need to become professional cosmetologists.

Individuals may book appointments for manicures at $11, pedicures at $17.50, or shampoo and haircuts for $9.50 as students gain more practice.

Courtesy of University of Hawai’i.

We are excited to welcome the public back into our salon. Our students gain valuable, practical experience while also polishing soft skills before entering the field.” MAHINA HONG, COSMETOLOGY INSTRUCTOR

According to UH, this is the first semester in which the salon will be opened with a lengthy list of services. In 2020, the statewide lockdown forced the school to close the salon. However, it tentatively opened with limited services in the spring of 2021.

To schedule an appointment, call 808-845-9131 during these clinic hours:

Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m to 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.