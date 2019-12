HONOLULU (KHON2) — The UH graduation ceremony started early due to the windy and rainy weather on Saturday.

On December 21, 2019 the mid-year commencement ceremony was held at the Stan Sheriff Center at the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus.

Both undergraduates and graduate school students got their diplomas today.

The keynote speaker was U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono

