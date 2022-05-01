HONOLULU ( KHON2) — Graduation season for the University of Hawaii starts May 7 with UH West Oahu.

UH released the schedule for graduations where some ceremonies include graduates from previous years.

Graduations are in-person, and some of them are also livestreamed.

Some ceremonies have a limited guest count per graduate.

Graduations continue until May 14.

The date, time, location and guest arrangements for the 10 UH campuses are on the UH’s commencement schedule page.