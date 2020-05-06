Live Now
UH chooses company to provide campus housing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new housing project is in the works at UH Manoa.

The university has entered into a pre-closing agreement with Greystar Real Estate Partners to provide on-campus housing for graduate students and faculty members.

Greystar will design-build, finance, operate and maintain the family-oriented mixed-use rental housing project. 

The estimated $110 million project will provide 388 affordable rental housing units, along with a child care facility, and retail space on the ground floor.

The project still has to be reviewed by the community which officials say is challenging during the pandemic.

“Organizing open community face to face focus groups that has not happened,” said UH Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We are hoping that that could still happen. So we are actually building in a little bit of delay to try to accommodate that.”

The housing will be located on the former NOAA site on Dole Street next to Burns Hall.

