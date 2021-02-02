UH Cancer Center serves as hospital set for Disney+ series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state welcomed a new doctor in town named Doogie Kamealoha M.D.

She’s a fictional character in a reboot of the beloved 90s show “Doogie Howser M.D.”

The new Disney+ series “Doogie Kamealoha M.D.” is being shot and set in Hawaii.

It transformed the UH Cancer Center into a fictional hospital set.

It follows the new Doogie, who is a 16-year-old girl Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager.

The new Doogie is being played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee with Jason Scott Lee as her father.

Kathleen Rose Perkins plays Dr. Clara Hannon, who is the young doctor’s Irish mother who is an M.D.as well and chief of staff at the hospital.

Each show is 30 minutes.