UH campuses among best in the United States for academic excellence, value and diversity

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges rankings, University of Hawai’i at Manoa, ranked #78 as a top U.S. public school, #162 overall in the U.S. and #170 as a best value school, which factors in academic quality and cost.

The Shidler College of Business ranked at #14 for international business programs and #106 among the best undergraduate business programs.

In a new ranking category for 2022, the Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (formerly School of Nursing and Dental Hygiene) is the nation’s #96 best undergraduate nursing program out of 694 ranked programs.

The College of Engineering placed #131 as the best undergraduate engineering program in the U.S. and the Information and Computer Sciences Department ranked as #135 best undergraduate computer science program.

UH at Hilo retained its #1 ranking as one of the nation’s most ethnically diverse campuses, tying for the top spot with Stanford University, University of San Francisco and University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Students at UH Hilo in fall of 2020, reported being 15.5% Asian, 8.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 19.1% white, and 37.3% of two or more races.

UH Hilo also ranked #30 in social mobility, #147 as a top U.S. public school, and #288 overall in the nation. In addition, UH Hilo’s School of Nursing is ranked at #148 best undergraduate nursing program in the U.S. and the College of Business and Economics placed#278 among the best undergraduate business programs.

UH West O’ahu ranked at #8 among best U.S. public schools in the West and #29 among best regional colleges in the West.

In addition, UH West O’ahu is the #3 campus with the highest ethnic diversity among regional colleges in the West.

According to UH, U.S. News and World Report rated 1,466 eligible universities from approximately 2,700 four-year institutions nationwide on 17 measures of academic quality. The latest rankings were released on Sept. 12.