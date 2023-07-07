HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has announced that they have a new way to view rare, hand-painted Japanese scrolls.

At UH, both students and scholars can now easily access these old scrolls after UH Mānoa Library’s new state-of-the-art digitization lab created meticulous digital copies of the originals.

They were only viewable in-person since they were donated making it difficult to have a large consensus of researchers to weigh in on the abundant information the scrolls have to offer.

Now, the scrolls can be viewed online in such a high resolution that researchers can experience an up close and personal view that was unavailable before digitization.

“The level of detail we were able to capture was excellent,” said Clem Guthro, UH Mānoa Librarian. “If you zoom close enough, you can see the brush strokes in the pigment, the grain of the paper and accumulated damage over the past two hundred years.”

The Scrolls Contain History.

The scrolls are titled 鯨魚鑬笑録, which translates to be Geigyo ranshōroku or “A simple overview of whaling”.

These drawings were created in 1819, and they were gifted by Deborah Rudolph in order to honor her late husband’s, John Harvard Hawley, memory.

The hand-painted scrolls depict the whale hunting process from start to finish during the Edo Period in Japan circa 1600 to 1868.

Partial view of the scrolls titled Geigyo ranshōroku which is a simple overview of whaling) during Japan’s Edo Period (1600-1868). (Photo/University of Hawaiʻi)

The Conservation Process.

Conservation began in 2021, and the process too six months to complete. Once done, the library planned for the scrolls’ digitization over the following months and was completed in December 2022.

“The care and handling of the scrolls was a collaborative effort, mainly between the Preservation Department and the Digitization Lab,” said Ted Kwok, a geospatial librarian.

Kwok went on to explain further.

“Planning was key for effective object handling and digitization, including researching how other institutions handled scrolls, building a scroll carrier system, and establishing a workflow so everyone knew what to expect on the day of digitization,” added Kwok.

The Library Lab.

This conservation effort was made possible through UH’s upgraded digitization lab that was opened in August 2022. The new facility has new high-quality imaging equipment and lab space that is configured for camera-based image capture and processing workflow.

“With the library’s many treasures throughout its collections and archives, including historical and rare documents, manuscripts, photographs, maps and artwork, we now have what can easily be considered one of the best cultural digitization labs in the state,” said Guthro. “Our lab is small but can digitize at a level that traditional scanners can’t come close to.”

The library’s digitization lab was upgraded in August 2022. (Photo/University of Hawaiʻi)

What’s Next?

So, what’s next for UH’s new library digitization lab?

A spokesperson for UH said that they will be embarking on digitizing 400 volumes of Korean material from the Asia Collection.