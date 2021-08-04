UH Athletics to mandate COVID-19 vaccine

The University of Hawaii at Manoa is requiring COVID-19 vaccines among its student-athletes, coaches and support staff in order to participate in intercollegiate athletics, a UH spokesperson has confirmed.

Student-athletes, coaches and support staff were notified of the requirement last week. Exemptions for religious or medial reasons may be permitted.

Also on Wednesday, the Hawaii Department of Education announced the postponement of the fall high school sports season in order to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate among its student-athletes hoping to participate.

“In line with University of Hawai’i campus policies, as well as other Universities within our conferences, UHM student-athletes must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in intercollegiate athletics. As with other UHM health clearance requirements, students will be able to request exemptions for medical and religious reasons,” UH said in a statement. “The intent of this requirement is to create the healthiest and safest environment for all participants during practices, competitions, and team travel. This requirement is also made in the spirit of kokua, to protect all our community members who support our athletics programs. In addition to health and safety reasons, we want to make every effort to avoid cancellations of games and practices due to exposures, isolation, and quarantine.”