HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Manoa Athletics is gearing up for packed houses for the Big West Championships for both wahine water polo and men’s volleyball this weekend. Tonight the tournaments kicked off, but UH will play tomorrow.

UH Athletics told KHON2 that men’s volleyball could be a sellout on Saturday, so plan accordingly.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The university has already set up signage around campus warning fans about parking.

Fans can pre-pay for parking online, but only up until 6 p.m. the day prior. There’s also some alternate parking on the university’s upper campus. Ridesharing and drop-off are also encouraged.

There was a lot of great energy on campus on Thursday. UH officials and fans are ready to cheer on the bows this weekend.

“We are expecting large crowds over the next few days,” said UH Spokesperson Moanikeala Nabarro. “Good to mention as well 50% of our elevators are actually going under modernization right now so again we just want everyone to have a good time, practice patience, wear your green and go bows.”

Some fans have had the chance to make it out to every home game.

“And we’re looking forward to them winning the conference championship. It’s very exciting. We’ve been looking forward to actually having the event here in Hawaii so this is truly exciting for the both of us,” said UH fan Lissa Leong.

“We’re even here tonight when they’re not playing but we want to see what their competition is looking like and we’re going to get them,” said Myron Nishmura.

Another reminder for fans, UH has a clear bag policy if you’re going to watch either of the tournaments. And if you don’t know what the means, it’s exactly as it sounds. Only clear bags are allowed and they have to be within a certain size.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

For a detailed breakdown of the rules plus ticket and parking info click here.