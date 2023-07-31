HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’ve felt particularly warm these summer days, scientists say it’s because Earth is warming at a rapid rate. In order to combat this climate change, several proposals have been made.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

One astronomer from the University of Hawaii’s Institute for Astronomy, has proposed a new idea that was inspired by his community right here in Hawaii.

“In Hawaii, many use an umbrella to block the sunlight as they walk about during the day. I was thinking, could we do the same for Earth and thereby mitigate the impending catastrophe of climate change?” said István Szapudi.

He came to a conclusion that consisted of two ideas. One, take a solar shield – a type of shield to lessen the amount of sunlight that hits earth – and two, tie it to something in space.

The solar shield is not a new idea. It’s one of the more simpler approaches to reduce the sunlight we get. However, the issue with it is that the shield needs to be light enough to launch into space and counter gravity, but heavy enough to not get blown away in space.

So instead of using very heavy materials to make the shield Szapudi thought to make it with light materials and tie it to a heavy object.

In order to stay light though, the heavy object, should already come from space, so when launched from Earth, it can counter our gravity.

He decided on a captured asteroid for his heavy object in space, and found that using a counterweight for the shield did in fact lessen the shields weight compared to previous designs, but not enough to be launchable quite yet.

With newer and lighter materials, however, the shield’s weight can be reduced, according to Szapudi. Another issue though is making a strong enough tether to connect the asteroid and shield, but light enough to still take off from earth.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

To read more on Szapudi’s published paper, visit the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences website.