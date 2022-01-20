UH asking for additional $75 million to make up for 2021’s ‘general fund reduction’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Hawaii President David Lassner presented a supplemental budget request Tuesday Jan. 18, to the Legislature asking for additional funding for the upcoming school year.

In the budget request Lassner stated, “We hope the new year brings us all a brighter and more positive 2022. While the global pandemic continues to hinder operations of the University and our State, advances in medical knowledge and improved economic conditions have provided hope that the worst is behind us.”

The University of Hawaii is asking the Legislature for an additional $75 million dollars, money they say is needed to continue to improve the social, economic, and environmental well-being of current and future generations.

Last year, UH saw a general fund reduction that equated to a loss of 10% or 42.5 million from prior general fund appropriations.

This year UH is asking for that additional money to make up for the loss they took last year and to put it towards new programs, funding and upgrades.

UH says their community colleges have provided many opportunities since the beginning of the pandemic to provide Hawaiʻi’s citizens with the personal development and training opportunities they need to obtain better jobs.

Following a realignment with the University of Hawaiʻi Foundation, UH raised over $100 million in philanthropic funding, one of their largest totals ever.

The University also highlighted new state-of-the-art facilities that were safely opened in the middle of the pandemic like the Creative Media facility at UHWO and the Life Science Building at UH Mānoa.

The next UH Board of Regents (BOR) meeting is Thursday January 20. To look over the agenda items click here.