HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since the end of World War II, the United States has had a collective drive to send more and more people to university.

The education received at a university provides skills to use in the work force, but it also helps one to establish long-term goals to achieve.

The University of Hawaii has announced that residents of Hawaii will no longer have to pay application fees when applying to any of their 10 campuses across Hawaii.

UH Mānoa and UH West Oʻahu began waiving the application fees — which are $70 and $50 respectively — in the 2023/2024 school year, joining the other eight campuses that have already instituted this policy.

“This is one step in our commitment to create a stronger pipeline into public higher education for all Hawaiʻi residents,” said UH President David Lassner.

UH Hilo got a bit of head start when they began waiving their application fees for residents in 2022.

Meanwhile, the seven community colleges that are a part of the UH system have never had application fees for residents. They include Hawaiʻi CC in Hilo, Honolulu CC, Kapiʻolani CC, Kauaʻi CC, Leeward CC, Windward CC and UH Maui College.

“Consistent with the objective of our new strategic plan to increase participation statewide, we believe that this uniform waiver of the application fee will bring residents one step closer to starting their journey at a UH campus on their way to a more fulfilling and financially secure life,” added Lassner.

UH has launched the second year of its There’s a place for you initiative. You can click here to apply.

The program spotlights the vast array of educational opportunities at UH which aim to meet the individual needs of Hawaiʻi residents seeking a secondary degree and includes short-term workforce training, trades/career technical education and non-credit programs as well as associate, baccalaureate and graduate degree programs.

“The data is clear that post-secondary education and training are the best investment students, families and the community can make in a better future,” said Lassner. “No matter where you are in your life journey, there is a place for you at UH.”