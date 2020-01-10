UFC president Dana White offers woman from viral Best Buy clip UFC tickets — and a job

On December 23rd, Summer Tapasa was working as an asset protection worker for Best Buy in Aiea, when she spotted a man allegedly attempting to shoplift. She stepped in front of the man, and when he tried to push his way past her, she bounced him backward, moving as deftly and powerfully as an NFL lineman. The clip, caught on surveillance cameras and posted online, quickly went viral.

The incident would have likely cost Tapasa her job at Best Buy — she had put in her resignation earlier — but it ended up getting the attention from the Women’s Football League Association, which debuts next year.

Now, another offer has apparently been made. Earlier today, UFC president Dana White tweeted the clip, saying:

“This is Summer. She stopped this punk from getting away with stealing from BestBuy in Hawaii. She got fired for this. Flying her in this weekend and giving her tickets to the McGregor vs Cowboy fight. I WANT HER TO WORK FOR ME! Get ready for the best weekend of your life Summer.”

UFC 246 — headlined by a fight between Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone — will take place next Saturday, January 18th, in Las Vegas.