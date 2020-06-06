U.S. unemployment rate falls as economy reopens

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. economy got a bit of good news on Friday as the unemployment rate fell to 13.3 percent in May as the economy gained 2.5 million jobs.

It was the largest monthly gain in new jobs since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started tracking the data in 1939.

There has been an improvement in Hawaii too, where there were 7,000 initial claims for unemployment filed last week.

That’s down from more than 9,100 filed the prior week, and way lower than the weekly high of 53,000 in early April.

A total of 125,000 people in Hawaii filed for claims payments last week, also down from the prior week’s 128,000 claims.

Nearly 51,000 applications have been processed for PUA, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for people disqualified from traditional UI payments.

