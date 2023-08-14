HONOLULU (KHON) – Thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed in the Maui wildfires.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is bringing in a team of customer service representatives to assist Maui homeowners, business owners, and non-profit organizations looking to rebuild.

Federal loans will be provided through the SBA for eligible homeowners, property owners, and businesses.

Those interested can apply for low interest rates through FEMA, which will redirect you to the Small Business Administration.

Homeowners can borrow up to $500,000 to repair their homes. Homeowners and renters can borrow up to $100,000 to replace personal property. Businesses can apply for a loan of up to $2 million.

“This way we can give people a little bit of comfort room and a chance to get back into their normal routine. There is no cost to apply. And if a homeowner, renter, or business is approved, there’s no obligation to accept a loan,” said Cynthia Cowell, Public Information Officer with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.